New Look Canaries Return Home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - After playing nine games in Texas and Kansas, the Canaries return to Sioux Falls, and come back with a new look.

The Canaries went 5-4 during their recent trip south and hope to let that momentum from the road carry over to the Birdcage, where they'll play ten of their next 14 games.

"This team's gelling, kind of figuring out what our roles are. Trying to figure out how we can help each other and not try to do too much, but also putting some weight on each other's shoulders so we're working together," Catcher Maxx Garrett said.

Sioux Falls returns home with some noticeable changes to its roster since last playing at the Birdcage. Aaron Gretz and Burt Reynolds are now with the St. Paul Saints, while former Major League Pitcher Jake Esch signed with the Canaries.

"Adding that new blood to our roster kind of re-energized our guys. It also changed the style of play that we are a little bit. I think we're a little bit more dangerous now. We're not as easy to pitch to. We don't have as many swing-and-miss guys," Manager Mike Meyer said.

The Birds have added six players since June 6th, which presents the challenge of developing quick chemistry amongst the new parts.

"If you've got good people and good ball players that have been doing this for a while, it's usually a pretty easy transition for them to kind of learn the personality of the clubhouse, and fit right in with what we're trying to do here," Meyer said.

After making all these moves, the Canaries hope to make a run, as they entered play on Friday just six games out in the North Division.

"When you're playing division opponents being this close, everyone's beating up on each other so anything can happen. So just taking it pitch-by-pitch, game-by-game, series-by-series, if we win every series we'll be in the playoffs," Infielder Mitch Glasser said.

