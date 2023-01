BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU officially introduced its new head football coach Friday morning.

Longtime assistant coach and current defensive coordinator Jimmy Rogers will succeed John Stiegelmeier. Rogers will be the 21st head coach of the Jackrabbit football program.

