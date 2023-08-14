BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU volleyball team will be relatively young this season, having just one senior on the roster.

The Jacks have brought in six freshman to play and a transfer in former Washington standout, Sydni Schetnan.

While there are a lot of new faces on the roster, State is expecting this year’s team to continue the upward trend over the past two seasons.

“We were here in July with player led open gyms and different strength and conditioning stuff. I think all of them are very coachable. They’ve kind of bought into what we have going on here as a program,” SDSU junior setter Raegen Reilly said.

“There’s a leadership group that’s been kind of speaking up by committee. They’re doing a good job of explaining to the newcomers that hey, ‘this is what we’ve built the last three seasons and this is the expectation,” SDSU head coach Dan Georgalas said.

SDSU opens the season with an exhibition match against Augustana. That’s set for Friday at Brookings High School.