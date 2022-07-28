SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux falls Stampede named Tony Gasparini their new Vice President of Hockey Operations and General Manager back in late May, and announced that Rob Rassey would become the Herd’s new head coach in June, and on Thursday, they officially introduced the pair.

Gasparini is very familiar with the Stampede, he was an assistant coach under Bob Motzko for the Herd’s first two seasons and then took over as GM and Head Coach in 2001.

He’s spent the last 18 years as an amateur scout for the Los Angeles Kings, but said the opportunity to come back to the place his hockey career started was a chance he couldn’t pass up.

“Being able to put my stamp on what we want to do and build something from the top down. And to do it with the Sioux Falls Stampede, an organization full of people in the city of Sioux Falls that I feel very strongly about, and have a strong emotional attachment to. It just seemed like the right time and it was something that I jumped at,” Gasparini said.

With their 40-man camp behind held this weekend, both are looking forward to getting to see their players in person after spending so much time watching them just on film.

“Out of this 40-man camp we’re only missing 6 or 7 guys who weren’t able to attend. So it’s going to give us a pretty good feel of where we are, what we need to do, where are the holes,” Gasparini said.

“It’s my first experience to get to know the players. I think for Tony and myself, both to get a really good feel and understanding for what we have and kind of get to work on development plans for each of our guys,” Rassey said.

