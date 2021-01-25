New class of NFL prospects working with Sanford POWER

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Super Bowl champion has yet to be crowned, but players across college football are already preparing for this spring’s NFL Draft.

Sanford POWER has been preparing prospects for the NFL Draft since the Fieldhouse opened its doors in 2012. This is the second year it’s supported Rep 1 Sports, a multi-sports agency based in Irvine, California, and its impressive list of players.

“The Stanfords and Alabamas and Texas, and then also some regional flavor with Northern Iowa and NDSU in there too. Great mix of skill athletes, o-line, d-line, so it’s a really good class this year,” Director of POWER Sports Performance Program Scott Hettenbach said.

“There’s names on here that you’re going to see are going to have really long careers in the NFL. A lot of them are in the trenches and a lot of them aren’t going to be that finalist up there in the lights, but they’re going to be working day-to-day and hopefully they all get on great teams and have great careers,” President of Sanford Sports Steve Young said.

This year’s crop of 14 NFL prospects includes Florida quarterback, and Heisman Trophy finalist, Kyle Trask.

“Rep 1 has relationships with a number of high-profile NFL quarterbacks at this point, so he fits right into that so we’re excited to work with him, get to know him as an individual and see what he needs and try and get him ready for the next step in his career,” Hettenbach said.

For some of this year’s prospects, the training process started in Sioux Falls.

“Some of these guys have already come out here to do some executive physicals and some additional performance testing, but the day-to-day is out there on-site in Irvine,” Hettenbach said.

They’re training out west, but Sanford POWER will help them take the next step.

“It’s getting all our experts in one room, sitting down with someone and taking a look at individually what do they need and how do we put together a really cohesive plan to get them from where they’re at right now to where they want to go,” Hettenbach said.

And that’s the NFL.

The NFL Draft is scheduled to start April 29 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2021 NFL prospects with Rep 1 Sports include: