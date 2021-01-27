Aberdeen native Josh Heupel named Tennessee Volunteers football coach

FILE – Central Florida head coach Josh Heupel watches warmups before an NCAA college football game against Tulsa in Orlando, Fla., in this Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, file photo. Josh Heupel is leaving UCF to become the next Tennessee coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Josh Heupel has been hired as Tennessee’s new football coach, giving the Vols a package deal with his athletic director hired only six days ago himself.

New athletic director Danny White announced Wednesday that he has hired Heupel as Tennessee’s 27th head coach overall. He’s now the Vols’ fifth different head coach, not counting interim or acting coaches, since the end of the 2008 season.

Heupel will be introduced at a news conference later Wednesday. He was 28-8 in three seasons at UCF, where White hired him to replace Scott Frost after the Knights went 13-0 in 2017.

Heupel attended Central High School in Aberdeen, where he played high school football for the Central Golden Eagles.