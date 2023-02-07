LONG ISLAND (LONG ISLAND NETS) – The Long Island Nets (15-3), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce (10-7) 112-92 on Tuesday night at Nassau Coliseum.

Long Island forward Alondes Williams recorded a season-high 26 points to go along with eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes. Nets forward Treveon Graham notched his first double-double of the NBA G League season with 20 points and 13 rebounds in addition to two assists, two steals and one block in 25 minutes. Long Island forwards Kaiser Gates and RaiQuan Gray tallied 19 points each in 21 and 29 minutes, respectively.

Long Island found its groove late in the first quarter, but the Nets’ offense managed to come together. Long Island shot 56.5 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from long range to close the first period ahead of the Skyforce by four, 34-30. During the second quarter, the two teams went back-and-forth, but Sioux Falls slipped away from the Nets. The Skyforce outscored Long Island 33-24 in the quarter and went into halftime ahead by five, 63-58.

The Nets worked hard in the third to close the gap and succeeded, outscoring the Skyforce 30-13 in the quarter to take the lead overall. Long Island also outrebounded Sioux Falls 15-11 to close the third period ahead by 12, 88-76. Long Island continued to outscore the Skyforce in the fourth quarter 24-16 to go on to defeat Sioux Falls by 20, 112-92.

Sioux Falls forward Justin Champagnie tallied 24 points and six rebounds in 37 minutes. Skyforce forward Jamal Cain recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds in 34 minutes. Long Island will face Sioux Falls again tomorrow at home, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m.