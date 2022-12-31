ST. PAUL, Minn. (SDSU) — The South Dakota State women’s basketball team closed 2022 on a high note Saturday afternoon with a 61-51 win over St. Thomas at Schoenecker Arena.

Tori Nelson , a Mendota Heights, Minnesota native, scored game-high 16 points and became the 41st member of South Dakota State’s 1,000-point club in front of a number of family and friends from her hometown.

The Jackrabbits (11-5, 4-0) got off to a slow start that resulted in the Tommies going up 8-0 before surging back to lead 15-13 after 10 minutes. Nelson’s 1,000th point came off a driving layup that tied game at 13-all.

A 12-3 run sparked by an and-1 bucket from Paige Meyer and capped by a Meyer steal-and-score extended the Jacks’ lead to 13 in the second period. Myah Selland hit a fast-break triple to make it a 15-point game, the largest lead of the contest, with 90 seconds in the first half.

SDSU was held to only eight points in the third quarter, six of which came from the free throw line, allowing the Tommies to cut the deficit to four points during the period. UST then made it a 3-point contest early in the fourth.

A big fourth quarter from Nelson, however, helped the Jacks hang onto the lead and remain unbeaten in Summit action. Nelson scored SDSU’s final eight points over the last seven minutes.

Nelson’s final line included 16 points, four rebounds, a pair of steals and an assist for the Jacks.

Selland and Meyer added 15 and 11 points, respectively, for the Jackrabbits and grabbed five rebounds apiece. Selland led the team with three steals while Meyer dished a team-best four assists.

On the glass, Paiton Burckhard collected seven boards while Madysen Vlastuin matched Selland and Meyer’s five, followed by Nelson with four.

SDSU shot 37 percent from the floor with four 3-point buckets. The Tommies shot 35 percent with seven 3-pointers.

Maggie Negaard put up 14 points to lead St. Thomas (5-9, 0-4 Summit). She was the only Tommie in double figures.

NOTES

is the 41st member of the Jacks’ 1,000-point club and ranks 40th on SDSU’s career scoring chart with 1,113 points. Myah Selland and Paiton Burckhard are also 1,000-point scorers for the Jacks. Selland ranks fourth with 1,846 career points and Burckhard ranks 10th with 1,570 career points.

Meyer's 11 points in her season high through four games played.

SDSU has won 17 straight Summit League regular season games.

UP NEXT

SDSU returns to Brookings for three straight home games. The Jacks host North Dakota State (Thursday) and North Dakota (Saturday) this coming week, then South Dakota the following Saturday (Jan. 14).