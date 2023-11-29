SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kim Nelson is the all-time winningest coach in South Dakota high school football history. On Tuesday, he announced his resignation from coaching at Roosevelt to pursue opportunities at the next level.

“I didn’t get fired, I’m not quitting because I’m angry and nobodies running me out. It’s not the kids, it’s not anything else, it’s just time. 45 years is a nice odd number to finish on,” Kim Nelson said.

Kim Nelson has been in a head coaches chair since 1979, but his first stop wasn’t expected to be a head coaching opportunity.

“I was hired to be an assistant coach and a week after I got interviewed, the head coach resigned and was going to go to the seminary to become a minister,” Nelson said. “I took over and learned really fast how much I don’t know.”

After eight years in Milbank, Nelson took his talents to Rapid City Central. He and the Cobblers struggled right away, winning just one game in two seasons, though he learned a lifelong coaching lesson.

“It made me realize that it isn’t about winning games. It’s about the kids that you’re coaching. It’s about the people that you work with and they enjoyed football so much that even if they weren’t going to win, they wanted to play football some more,” Nelson said.

Nelson’s next stop was at Washington High School for 12 years, followed by four in Edina, Minnesota and the last 15 at Roosevelt.

He became the all-time leader in wins for South Dakota in 2019, but now he’s making the tough decision to resign.

“I told my assistant coaches that the hardest thing to do is leave them behind and go somewhere else,” Nelson said. “I know they’ll all try to stay and coach at least somewhere, because they’re all very passionate and very good people and good coaches.”

It’s not surprising that Nelson won’t be done coaching, as he’ll look to take his talents to the collegiate level.

“I woke up the other day, I’m 67 years old and I thought ‘when are you going to coach college football’… hopefully soon,” Nelson said. “I’m cheap. I’m hoping that it works out down the road and I think I’ll probably be coaching something as long as I can.”

Nelson concludes his career with 314 all-time wins.