SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Sanford Health) -– A national audience will be able to watch a third Division I men’s basketball matchup at the Sanford Pentagon during the 2023-24 season. Peacock will stream the Nebraska vs. Oregon State game live at 3 p.m. CT on Nov. 18 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.com and at the Pentagon Box Office.

“To have three games available for a national audience to watch in the span of six weeks not only speaks to the quality of the matchups, but also shines a spotlight on the Sanford Pentagon and how much the community of Sioux Falls loves and supports basketball,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports.

Coaches vs. Cancer , which is celebrating is 30th anniversary this season, will also be highlighted throughout the game. Coaches vs. Cancer is a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches that leverages the personal experiences, community leadership, and professional excellence of coaches nationwide to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living through year-round awareness efforts, fundraising activities, and advocacy programs.

This is the second time Nebraska will play at the Sanford Pentagon. On Dec. 16, 2018, the No. 25 Huskers defeated Oklahoma State 79-56. A member of the Big Ten Conference, Nebraska is coming off a 16-16 season, with a signature win on the road against eventual Elite Eight participant, No. 7 Creighton. Head coach Fred Hoiberg enters his fifth season at Nebraska.

Nebraska returns four players who started at least 12 games during the 2022-23 season. The Huskers finished on a high note last season, winning six of their final eight regular-season games, including three victories over teams that played in the NCAA Tournament.

Great Shots is hosting a watch party for Nebraska football following the Huskers’ basketball game at the Pentagon. Fans can watch Nebraska play Wisconsin on one the biggest screens in South Dakota, get $2 Busch Lights and receive 20% off golf by showing their ticket from the game.

This is the first trip to Heritage Court for Oregon State, members of the Pac 12 Conference. The Beavers finished the 2022-23 season with an 11-21 record. Head coach Wayne Tinkle enters his tenth season as head coach at Oregon State.

Tinkle coached one of the youngest teams in the nation in 2022-23, as over 50 percent of the teams’ points came from freshmen – one of three Power 5 teams to do so. Jordan Pope earned Pac-12 All-Freshman honors, and Pope joined Tyler Bilodeau and Michael Rataj in scoring over six points per game, making Oregon State one of seven teams in the nation to have a trio of freshmen reach that mark.

This year’s contest will mark the 11th all-time meeting between Oregon State and Nebraska and the first since the 2009-10 campaign. The Beavers hold a 6-4 edge in the series.

Since opening in 2013, the Sanford Pentagon has hosted more than 80 Division I men’s and women’s college basketball games. Last December, the Pentagon hosted a rematch of the 2021 men’s national championship game between No. 6 Baylor and No. 14 Gonzaga. Two weeks later, defending women’s national champions and No. 1 ranked South Carolina defeated South Dakota State on Heritage Court.