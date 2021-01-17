Nebraska coach Hoiberg, 11 others test positive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Led by three players in double digits, including Anna Brecht with 17, the University of Sioux Falls Women's Basketball Team (3-0, 3-0 NSIC) had a successful home opener tonight (Jan. 16) by rallying to defeat Winona State (0-2, 0-1 NSIC), 67-61 in the Stewart Center.

USF, which has defeated Winona State for the second straight time, moved the overall series to 10-8 in favor of Winona State as they recorded their 16th straight win in home openers, dating to November 2003.

With the victory, USF sits at the top of the NSIC South standings at 3-0. The Cougars and Warriors will play again on Sunday with a 2 pm tipoff from the Stewart Center.

In a back-and-forth affair, USF led 18-14 after the first quarter. WSU rebounded outscoring the Cougars, 21-12, in the second quarter to take a 35-30 lead. In the third quarter, both teams struggled from the floor but USF, which won the period, 17-13, using a late, 6-0 rally to draw within 48-47 after the Warriors led by eight (42-34, 6:40, 3rd quarter). In the fourth quarter, USF used a 50 percent field goal shooting (5-of-10) mark and a decided edge at the foul line (9-to-2) over the Warriors to rally and take the victory. USF, which led by eight (67-59) with 24 seconds left, received four free throws in the final two minutes from Brecht to push past WSU.

Free-throws ended up being the turning point in tonight's matchup. While neither the Cougars or Warriors shot a first half free throw, that changed in the second half. USF made 13-of-17 after the break, including 9-of-13 in the fourth quarter to rally past the visitors. WSU hit just 2-of-6 from the charity stripe in the half.

USF Head Women's Basketball Coach Travis Traphagen was pleased with his team's toughness and ability to make plays down the stretch

"I think the stat that stuck out to me more than anything when we talk about toughness was how we were unable to get to the foul line in the first half, but in the second half we were there 17 times," said Traphagen, who earned his 246th victory all at USF. "I think that speaks to the type of aggressiveness that we displayed as a team," he said.

"Give credit to Winona State, they played hard. Tonight in order to win, we needed everybody to step up and help us. I was proud to say when you aren't at your best, you can find a way to win," added Traphagen.

With 17 points, Brecht has now scored double digits in all three of her games played at USF. While she was just 5-of-19 from the floor, she hit 5-of-6 free throws and added six rebounds, three assists, and a career-best two blocks.

Senior forward Anna Goodhope came off the bench to provide a spark for the Cougars. She had 16 points as USF scored 29 off the bench. Goodhope, who now has two straight double digit scoring games and 26 in her career, was 6-of-12 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from three-point range. She also had six rebounds and three assists. Junior guard Dallie Hoskinson also stepped up for USF, despite some foul issues. For the second time in three-games, she had double-digit rebounds and pulled down a game-high 11. She also added six points and four assists with two of USF's eight steals. Junior forward Krystal Carlson just missed a double, scoring 10 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

Overall, USF was able to pick up a win despite shooting just 33.8 percent from the field on 23-of-68 shooting. The Cougars hit 8-of-24 from three for 33.3 percent and outrebounded, WSU, 46-36. The Warriors made 26-of-61 field goals for 42.6 percent and knocked down 7-of-21 threes for 33.3 percent. Taylor Hustad had 12 points and seven rebounds while Ava Sergio added 12 points and seven boards as well.

Game Breakdown

Hoskinson opened the scoring at the 8:12 mark with a jumper for a 2-0 lead. Then, the Warriors scored seven straight points, including a three from Jenna Bruss for a 7-2 lead at 7:19. Cougars rallied as Brecht's second three provided the Cougars with a 10-9 lead at the 5:03 mark. Later, Goodhope hit a triple and Carlson converted a layup for an 18-11 lead with two minutes left. At the end of the 1st quarter, the Cougars, led by six points by Brecht and Goodhope, took an 18-14 lead. However, USF was just 7-of-21 from the floor but 4-of-8 from three.

In the second quarter, USF's inability to hit shots hurt. USF was just 5-of-19 from the floor for 26.3 percent and trailed at the break, 35-30. Early in the second quarter, WSU, which made 9-of-17 field goals for 52.9 percent, had a three from Mattie Schimenz and a lay-up from Emma Fee to take a 19-18 lead as part of an 8-0 run dating to the first quarter.

Then, Goodhope answered with a three for a 21-19 lead. Later, Sydney Lodermeier knocked in a three (6:32) as the lead bounced back to WSU. Three Taylor Hustad's jumpers provided WSU with a 28-21 lead (5:18). But USF's Amanda Dagostino, who was making her second straight start, hit a triple to cut the lead to 28-24 at the 5:05 mark. The Warriors pushed the lead back to eight points at 32-24 after another Hustad basket at the 3:28 mark.

At the break, USF had nine points from Anna Goodhope and six points & seven rebounds from Hoskinson, and Winona State trailed by five. Through two quarters, the Cougars hit just 12-of-40 field goals for 30 percent (6-of-15 from 3).

In the third quarter, Lodermeier's three and a basket from Sergio gave WSU a 42-34 lead with 6:40 to play. Then, freshman Megan Fannin hit a huge three for USF to draw the Cougars within, 42-37 (6:25). Despite shooting 33.3 percent (6-of-18) in the quarter, USF was able to cut the lead to 48-47 at the break after a 6-0 closing run.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Cougars took the lead on a triple from senior guard Emily Petersen. Later, Carlson converted two free throws and a lay-up from Brecht helped USF take a 55-50 lead at the 7:43 mark and force a timeout by WSU, which could draw no closer than two points the rest of the way.

At the 3:58 mark, Goodhope again converted inside for a 62-57 advantage. From there, Brecht stood tall at the foul line, making four straight in the final two minutes as the Cougars prevailed in their home opener.