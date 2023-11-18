SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nebraska used a 20-point run in the first half to surge past Oregon State 84-63 at the Sanford Pentagon. The Cornhuskers led 44-24 at halftime.

The Huskers limited the Beavers to 30% shooting in the opening 20 minutes. For the game, Nebraska shot 46% from the floor.

Brice Williams paced the team with 25 points. Rienk Mast tallied a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Jordan Pope led OSU with 25 points on 8-for-12 shooting.

Nebraska is now 5-0 for the first time since 2008-09.