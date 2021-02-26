Nearly 300 swimmers to attend 13-and-older meet in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — March Madness has arrived a little early at the pool in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota state 13-and-older swim meet got underway Friday morning at the Midco Aquatic Center. Seventeen teams from across the state are competing through the weekend.

The meet caps off a season where many competitions and practices were cut short due to the pandemic.

“It’s been a different sort of season, I think everybody can relate to. But I think the kids have handled it remarkably well and have really kept the excitement,” Sioux Falls coach Kyle Margheim said.

Next week, swimmers 12 and under will compete at their state meet in Mitchell. We’ll show you the COVID-19 protocols in place to protect the swimmers, tonight on KELOLAND News.