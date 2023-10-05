BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State volleyball fell to North Dakota State in a tightly-contested three-set match Thursday at Frost Arena. The first two sets were decided by just two points each – 26-24, 25-23 – and the the final set ended 25-20.



The Jackrabbits slip to 3-13 on the season and 1-3 in Summit League action. The Bison are now 11-5 overall and 3-2 in the conference.



Sylvie Zgonc and Katie Van Egdom finished with 13 and 11 kills, respectively, to lead the Jackrabbits. Sydni Schetnan added 11 kills with no errors at a .421 clip.



Raegen Reilly recorded her third double-double of the season with 33 assists and 10 digs to go with three blocks and an ace. Libero Stella Winterfeld led the defense with 14 digs and chipped in three assists. Rylee Martin had six digs.



McKenna Moehrle also posted three blocks on the night. Elyse Winter had two blocks and two ace serves.



Alexis Boling paced the Bison with 12 kills, followed by Ali Hinze with 11. Hinze also led all placed with 20 digs in the contest. Kelley Johnson gave out 36 assists.



The Bison hit .276 in the contest, compared to .168 by the Jackrabbits. NDSU also had the advantage in kills (49-38), digs (57-41) and blocks (12-6).



NOTES

North Dakota State leads the all-time series 20-77.



UP NEXT

South Dakota State hosts Omaha at 1 p.m. Saturday at Frost Arena.