NDSU survives near upset and advances with win over Denver

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- A year ago, the Summit League tournament witnessed history as the eight seed Western Illinois men did something no eight seed in the Summit has done before, beat a one seed.

Fast forward to Saturday’s quarter final game where number one NDSU met with eighth seeded Denver.

NDSU started off strong and it seemed as if the top seed would advance to the semi-finals, but Denver just kept hanging on.

In the second half, the Pioneers found their stride as they used a 16-3 run to take a 58-52 lead with eight minutes left.

8 Minutes left: @DU_MHoops leads @NDSUmbb 58-52. @KELOSports Last year, Western Illinois upset SDSU who was the 1 seed. That was the first time an 8 seed beat a 1 seed. Could we see back to back upset seasons? — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 8, 2020

NDSU battled back into the game using a late run and tied the game at 67.

Tyson Ward would take action from there as the Senior made a lay-up to take a 69-67 lead.

However, the Pioneers answered as Denver Sophomore Jace Townsend found a cutting lane and tied the game at 69.

After an NDSU timeout, the Bison worked the ball to Vinnie Shahid who was fouled in attempt to make a lay-up.

Shahid, an 86% free throw shooter, would cash in both from the charity stripe to give the Bison a 71-69 lead.

Townsend would have a chance at the buzzer, but it was no good as NDSU survived the upset and earned the 71-69 win over Denver.

The Bison survive! @NDSUmbb earns a 71-69 win over @DU_MHoops. Vinnie Shahid finishes with 22 points, a game high. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 8, 2020

The Bison (23-8) were led by Senior Vinnie Shahid who scored a game high 22 points. Ward added 20 points and 7 rebounds.

Denver (7-24) was led by Robert Jones who scored a career high 21 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. Senior Ade Murkey earned a double-double as he scored 17 points and collected 13 boards.

NDSU will advance to the semi-finals on Monday night where they await the winner of Oral Roberts and Omaha who play Sunday at 6:00.