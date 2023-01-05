FARGO, N.D. (SDSU) — North Dakota State took advantage of a 12-rebound edge on the glass en route to topping South Dakota State, 65-59, at the Scheels Center in a Summit League men’s basketball tilt on Thursday.



The Jackrabbits led for a majority of the contest and SDSU garnered the largest lead of the matchup early in the first half. A Broden Lien 3-pointer at the 11 minute, 17-second mark of the opening half put SDSU ahead 19-10. NDSU scored 11 of the game’s next 13 points to tie the score and the margin was square at 27 through 20 minutes of action.



Matthew Mors had a team-high eight points in the first half for SDSU and Lien followed him with six. The Bison outrebounded the Jacks 20-11 over the first 20 minutes.

The two sides traded baskets for the opening eight minutes of the half before the Jackrabbits gained some momentum. A Zeke Mayo three-point play and two Matt Dentlinger 3-pointers highlighted an SDSU 9-2 run that put the Jacks ahead 48-41 with just under 10 minutes to play.



The Bison responded by going on an eight-point scoring run to regain the advantage. SDSU took its final lead of the contest on a William Kyle III putback dunk which made it a 54-51 margin with 5:57 remaining.



A five-point stretch by Grant Nelson propelled NDSU back in front and the Bison were up 60-59 with under a minute on the clock. A Nelson layup, followed by an empty ensuing possession by SDSU, put the game out of reach as the Bison made three more free throws to close out the night.



NDSU finished the game outshooting SDSU 44-40% from the field and outrebounded the Jackrabbits 40-28. The Bison improved to 5-11 overall (2-2 Summit League), while the Jacks fell to 7-9 (2-2).



Notes

Mayo led SDSU in scoring with 13 points and in rebounding with seven boards. Dentlinger had 12 points and six rebounds. Mors scored 10 points and Kyle III had six rebounds. The Jackrabbits finished with a season-low six turnovers, but were 6 of 24 from 3-point range.

NDSU was paced by Andrew Morgan’s 24-point, 13-rebound effort. Nelson scored 17 points for the Bison and Boden Skunberg added 10.

Up Next

South Dakota State continues its road trip on Saturday, Jan. 7, when the Jackrabbits square off with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in Grand Forks at 1 p.m.