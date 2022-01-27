VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota’s Tasos Kamateros’ game-winning 3 came a split second after the second-half horn sounded and North Dakota State ran away in overtime for a 74-62 victory Thursday in a Summit League battle for third place inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Sam Griesel scored 20 points and had a game-high 11 rebounds to lead the Bison (14-7, 6-3 Summit) while Tyree Eady totaled 17 on 7-of-9 shooting. South Dakota’s Kruz Perrott-Hunt had a game-high 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting while Mason Archambault chipped in 19.

It was a game with 13 ties and eight lead changes. The largest advantage for either team over the final 16 minutes of regulation was four points. But NDSU scored the first 12 points of overtime to end South Dakota’s five-game win streak.

The Coyotes (12-8, 5-4) had two uncharacteristic misses from the free-throw line in the final 95 seconds of regulation, but wound up with the final shot anyway with the score tied at 60-60. The Bison doubled Perrott-Hunt to force a pass to Kamateros for a wide open 3 that missed the mark. Archambault rebounded, kicked back to Kamateros for a second chance that rang true. A quick replay saw the ball still in Kamateros’ palm as the clock hit zeroes.

Overtime ruined what had been a solid defensive effort for South Dakota. The Coyotes held Bison big man Rocky Kreuser to six points in regulation and eight points in all on 2-of-11 shooting. Kreuser was averaging more than 18 points in conference play. NDSU averages eight triples per game, but was 4-of-15 from beyond the arc in regulation.

“I told the guys in the locker room that you can’t fault our effort and how hard we played, we just didn’t make enough plays down the stretch, missed some shots we normally make and missed some free throws we normally make and that was disappointing,” said USD head coach Todd Lee.

“Give North Dakota State credit,” said Lee. “They are long and athletic and they’ve played together for what seems like forever with Kreuser, Griesel and Eady. There’s a reason why those guys are first-team, all-league guys.”

Grant Nelson, the reigning Summit Sixth Man of the Year, came off the bench for the second straight game for NDSU and offered 10 points in 21 minutes. His put-back dunk with 1:09 left put the Bison ahead 60-59. South Dakota’s bench got a career-high nine rebounds from Damani Hayes and all but one of those came in the second half, but the bench provided just two free throws in the scoring column. Perrott-Hunt, Archambault and Boogie Anderson (10 points) accounted for all but nine of South Dakota’s points.

It was the first meeting between the two teams since North Dakota State’s four-point win in the semifinals of last year’s Summit League Tournament. The rematch is less than two weeks from now in Fargo. South Dakota next hosts North Dakota at 4 p.m. Saturday.