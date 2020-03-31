NCAA to give spring sport athletes extra year of eligibility

The NCAA will permit spring-sport Division I athletes who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus outbreak to have an additional year of eligibility.

The NCAA Division I Council voted to give college athletes who compete in spring sports such as baseball, softball and lacrosse a way to get back the season they lost, but did not guarantee financial aid.

Winter sports were not included in that decision as council members declined to extend eligibility for student-athletes in sports where all or most of their regular seasons were completed.