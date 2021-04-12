NCAA statement on transgender sports participation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The NCAA Board of Governors says it supports the opportunity for transgender student-athletes to compete in college sports.

In a statement released on Monday, the board says when determining where championships are held, quote “NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected.”

This comes as several states, including South Dakota, consider anti-transgender laws.

Read the full statement from the NCAA below: