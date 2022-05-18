BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU Softball team is heading back to the NCAA tournament for the 2nd straight year after the Jacks beat Omaha in the Summit League Championship this past Sunday.

SDSU learned its NCAA draw shortly following their win over the Mavericks, as they drew Michigan in the first game of the double-elimination regional being held in Orlando, Florida.

The Jacks made their first ever NCAA tourney appearance last year, beating Stanford in its opening game before falling in their next two contests, but that experience has them feeling prepared ahead of their matchup with the Wolverines.

“Being in it and winning a game, and even playing Arkansas close and Stanford close in a 10-inning game, I think and then watching James Madison go, we were kind of like, we can do this too. We have the pitchers, we have the hitters and we have the defense. And so I think this year, yeah we’re excited, but we’re not just excited to be there, like our standard and our goal this year was to win a regional,” Wood said.

SDSU will play Michigan in their regional opener Friday at 2:30. That game will air on ESPN+.