SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The NBA G League season, originally set to start on Dec. 27, was postponed to Jan. 5, 2022. This announcement was made on Dec. 24.

The decision was made to allow teams to safely return players after the Christmas holiday and give time to replenish their rosters with rosters following NBA Call-Ups.

Further information regarding games originally schedule between Dec. 27 and Jan. 4 will be provided by the NBA G League at a later date.