BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley standout offensive lineman, Navarro Schunke has made his college decision today.

He made the announcement via Twitter.

The multi-time state wrestling champ announced his plan to play college football earlier this summer and now, he announced that he’s committed to play for Kansas State next season.

He and the Lynx will first play in the 11AAA semifinals Friday against Lincoln.