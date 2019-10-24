Nats dominate Astros, take 2-0 World Series lead

Washington Nationals’ Kurt Suzuki is congratulated after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) – The Latest on the World Series (all times local):

11:10 p.m.

Stephen Strasburg outdueled fellow ace Justin Verlander, overcoming a shaky start to give the Washington Nationals a 12-3 victory Wednesday night and a commanding 2-0 lead in the World Series.

Kurt Suzuki hit a tiebreaking homer in what became a messy six-run seventh inning and the Nationals are headed back to Washington.

The Nationals have won 18 of 20 overall with the last two over Cy Young favorites Gerrit Cole and Verlander.

Game 3 is Friday night when Aníbal Sánchez opposes Houston’s Zack Greinke.

10:50 p.m.

The Washington Nationals are three outs away from a 2-0 lead in the World Series before even playing a game at home.

Adam Eaton pulled a deep two-run homer down the right field line in the eighth inning, and Asdrúbal Cabrera had an RBI single as the Nationals stretched their lead to 11-2 going into the ninth.

Unless there is a huge comeback for the Astros in the ninth, the Nationals will become the 56th team to win the first two games in a World Series. The last 11 teams to do that have gone on to win the title, including Boston last season – and 44 of 55 overall (80 have gone on to be champions.

The Nationals entered the game on their best 19-game stretch in team history, going 17-2 since Sept. 23.

