 

Avera

Native American football enjoys a rebirth in South Dakota

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Native American football is enjoying a rebirth in South Dakota thanks to a new league formed by smaller schools this fall.

The first All Nations Football Conference championship on Friday is giving players a chance to realize their dream of claiming a big victory at “the Dome” where championship games are decided in South Dakota.

Some schools say their teams have grown by as much as two-thirds since the conference gave them a more competitive environment. Two schools are fielding teams for the first time.

Supporters say the teams are giving students a reason to stay in school and out of trouble, while giving communities a reason to come together.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests