Nate Gerry’s football journey still unfolding

BROOKINGS, S.D.– From his earilest days, the game of football has been a part of Nate Gerry’s life.

“My dad actually is the trainer for Augustana. So, he always used to take me and my brother to practices and have us running around. So, I’ve kind of been around the game for quite some time,” Gerry said.

After four years at Nebraska and four years with the Philidelphia Eagles, the physical wear and tear of the gridiron hasn’t been an issue.

“My body hasn’t felt any better. I think one of the things I’ve done in the past five, six years, is take care of my body understanding that I’m going to get older. But, right now I feel like I’m in the prime of my life. I’ve never felt faster, never felt stronger,” Gerry said.

Gerry’s off-season’s consist of two things.

“You’re either eating food or you’re working out trying to burn the calaries. So, right now, just taking care of my body, getting my mind and body in shape for the season,” Gerry said.

From all the years and time spent within the game, it’s given him with tools that will stem beyond the field.

“The life lessons that football teaches you, I think that’s kind of one of the things that has opened my eyes a lot is what football has actually done for me in my life. I’ve been to the high’s of high’s and the low’s of low’s,” Gerry said. “Football’s been the main factor in all of those and you just never know what’s going to happen next. But you keep your head down and keep working, I think that’s kind of the South Dakota motto. I believe that’s the reason I’m here and the same with Dallas, we’re just blue-collared people who go to work.”