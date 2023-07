HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — It was another action-packed night at I-90 Speedway Saturday.

In the A Feature of the Hobby Stock division, Nick Brady took the lead on the final turn for the victory.

Derek Van Veldhuizen earned the win in the B-Mods.

Colby Klaassen won the late model street stocks race.

In the main event, $1,000 was on the line, and the 98 car of Nate Barger took home the nice check and big trophy.