Nash Stenberg closes career with state title sweep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln boys golf team captured its second championship in three years with a five-stroke victory over Watertown on Tuesday. The Patriots were led by senior standout Nash Stenberg, who closed his career with an individual title.

Nash Stenberg had the individual state championship all but wrapped up, with a five stroke lead heading to the 18th hole.

“I tried not to look at the gallery. I thought I would lose it if I looked over here. So I accidentally did at the top of the hill and I was able to keep it together and hit my last shot, but putting on the green was really tough, just fighting back tears the entire time,” Lincoln Senior Nash Stenberg said.

After finding the green in two, Stenberg three-putted for bogey, locking up both the individual and team state championships.

“I had done my job, and the team had done their job, and it ended the way I wanted to,” Stenberg said.

But Tuesday’s result wouldn’t have happened if not for the Lincoln senior battling back from an opening 4-over 38 on his first 9 holes on Monday.

“Just trusted my game and I made four birdies on the back. Just hit the right shots and was able to get myself in position to do what I did today,” Stenberg said.

He played the next 27 holes at two-under par. But it was the par five 14th hole in the final round that was key to his victory, as he had to scramble after topping his tee-shot.

“Just came down to course knowledge. I knew if I was going to hit the ball on the right, it would kick down the hill, luckily I got the good kick and it went to about six feet, and I was able to make an incredible five. That really saved my round I think,” Stenberg said.

After finishing as runner-up a year ago, Stenberg made a childhood dream a reality.

“I think he was a maybe little disappointed he couldn’t win it last year. I know that was one of his goals, but he was more about winning the team title,” Lincoln Golf Coach Jeff Halseth said.

Capturing both the individual and team state championships was the perfect ending to a remarkable high school career.

“I regard the 2018 championship my favorite golf moment ever until now. Team championships are always fun, you’re able to celebrate with your guys. It’s a team game, so it just feels phenomenal to do it with the team,” Stenberg said.

Despite winning the state tournament, Stenberg is unsure if he’ll play collegiately or not.