NAIA postpones football championships to the spring

KANSAS CITY, MO (KELO) — The NAIA Council of Presidents (COP) voted on Friday, July 31 to postpone the fall national football championship to the spring of 2021.

The decision came after the COP voted earlier in the week to postpone championships in all other fall sports until spring.

NAIA conferences can still compete in the fall and winter, if they choose to do so.

“The decision regarding the football championship required additional attention since the sport often operates outside of the regular conference structure,” said Dr. Arvid Johnson, COP Chair and University of St. Francis President. “The extra time allotted was to ensure that the COP representatives had adequate opportunity to gain feedback from their conference colleagues.”

The COP knows the decision to move the football championship from the fall to spring will help NAIA member institutions who are dealing with restrictions at the local and state level.

“Moving the football championship to the spring was the right thing to do for the well-being of our student-athletes,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “The decision also provides additional flexibility for our conferences and institutions to account for regional differences and plan their regular season accordingly.”