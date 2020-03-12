NAIA DII Men’s Basketball National Championship limits attendance

The remainder of the NAIA DII Men’s Basketball National Championships at the Sanford Pentagon will be limited to teams, essential staff members and immediate family of the student-athletes.

This decision is made in conjunction with the state of South Dakota and the city of Sioux Falls.

“Our first priority is the health and safety of the student-athletes, teams and fans at the Sanford Sports Complex, and we can all play a role in containing the COVID-19 virus,” said Bill Gassen, chief administrative officer at Sanford Health. “We know this is disappointing for the fans of all the teams, but our role as a health care leader is to protect the community.”

The tournament began Wednesday morning and runs through Tuesday, March 17.