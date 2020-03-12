1  of  2
NAIA DII Men’s Basketball National Championship limits attendance

Sports

by: KELOLAND News

The remainder of the NAIA DII Men’s Basketball National Championships at the Sanford Pentagon will be limited to teams, essential staff members and immediate family of the student-athletes.

This decision is made in conjunction with the state of South Dakota and the city of Sioux Falls.

“Our first priority is the health and safety of the student-athletes, teams and fans at the Sanford Sports Complex, and we can all play a role in containing the COVID-19 virus,” said Bill Gassen, chief administrative officer at Sanford Health. “We know this is disappointing for the fans of all the teams, but our role as a health care leader is to protect the community.”

The tournament began Wednesday morning and runs through Tuesday, March 17.

