NAIA changes ruling to allow DWU athlete to compete for national title Video

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) -- After considering another appeal Tuesday, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletic ruled in a favor of a KELOLAND college track athlete.

Last week, Kamberlyn Lamer, who is ranked No. 1 in the heptathlon, wasn’t going to be able to compete in nationals because the registration email was sent to a spam folder.

Dakota Wesleyan University President Amy Novak announced on Twitter that the NAIA changed their decision and will allow Lamer to compete.

Lamer thanked everyone for the support she's had the past week and thanked the NAIA for giving her a chance to compete. The national meet starts Thursday and runs through Saturday in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

KELOLAND News will have more reaction to the decision from Lamer Tuesday on-air and online. You can see a video sent to KELOLAND's Don Jorgensen from when Lamer heard the news.

