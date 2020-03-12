NAIA cancelling championship tournaments

Breaking News
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced all NAIA winter championships, including the NAIA Division II men’s tournament at the Sanford Pentagon, effective immediately. 

The NAIA said in a statement: “The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA’s highest priority. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including all spring 2020 championships.”

