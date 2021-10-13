NAIA Basketball Classic returns to Sanford Pentagon in November

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sanford Pentagon will host Dakota Wesleyan University, Mount Marty University, Presentation College and Valley City State University Nov. 6-7 in the sixth annual NAIA Basketball Classic.

The classic features eight games over two days and acts as a season kick-off for the four schools, giving them an opportunity to display their talent early in the season. The two Great Plains Athletic Conference teams (Dakota Wesleyan and Mount Marty) will compete against the two North Star Athletic Association teams (Presentation and Valley City State).

“The NAIA Basketball Classic is a great event to begin another incredible schedule of basketball at the Pentagon.” says Jesse Smith, vice president of the Sanford Sports Complex. “We’re excited to welcome fans back to Heritage Court and cheer on these local teams featuring many athletes who have competed at the Pentagon during their prep careers.”

Tickets will be available during the day of the games. Each ticket is good for the entire day. Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for students in kindergarten to college.



SCHEDULE

Saturday

2 p.m. – Mt. Marty vs. Presentation (Women)

4 p.m. – Mt. Marty vs. Presentation (Men)

6 p.m. – DWU vs. Valley City (Women)

8 p.m. – DWU vs. Valley City (Men) Sunday

Sunday

Noon – Mt. Marty vs. Valley City (Women)

2 p.m. – Mt. Marty vs. Valley City (Men)

4 p.m. – DWU vs. Presentation (Women)

6 p.m. – DWU vs. Presentation (Men)