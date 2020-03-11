N. Dakota St. dismantles N. Dakota for Summit crown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Top-seeded North Dakota State led from start to finish and overwhelmed No. 6 North Dakota 89-53 in the Summit League Tournament championship game and secured the automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

NDSU’s leading scorer, Vinnie Shahid, led the Bison with 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Shahid entered the game averaging 18.2 points per game, but he blew by that early in the second half. De’Sean Allen-Likens led the Fighting Hawks with 17 points.

