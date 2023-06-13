BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDUS) — Former South Dakota State standout Myah Selland will continue her basketball career in Spain.

Selland signed a professional contract with BAXI Ferrol in Ferrol, Spain and will report to the team for the 2023-24 season later this year. Ferrol is set to compete in the top level of the Spanish League during the upcoming season following a 27-3 mark in 2022-23.

“Myah has been a leader in her university of South Dakota State and is a very versatile player in attack, with a lot of capacity to generate in one-on-one and to the post, and her readings and ability to pass makes her teammates better,” said Baxi Ferrol head coach Lino Lopez. “Her versatility allows her to defend exteriors and interiors, just like most of the team’s players. This will be her first experience [in the league], but I’m sure that her personality, professionalism and ambition will make her adapt very soon to the team and the league.”



Selland graduated from SDSU as the program’s second all-time leading scorer and also ranks in the top five in career rebounds and career assists for the Jackrabbits. She was a two-time Summit League Player of the Year and averaged 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 29 minutes per game in her senior campaign.