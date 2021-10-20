Myah Selland named to watch list for Becky Hammon Award

HOPEWELL, N.J. (SDSU) – South Dakota State’s Myah Selland has been named to the 2022 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Watch List.

Selland, a finalist for the award in 2021, was one of 25 women named to the 2022 watch list. She was picked as the Summit League Preseason Player of the Year earlier this month.

Selland led the Summit last season with 19.2 points per game and ranked third in assists per game (3.8), field goal percentage (.515) and assist/turnover ratio (1/5) on her way to WBCA Honorable Mention All-America accolades. She scored 15-plus points in 19 games and 20-plus points on six occasions.

To be eligible for this award, players must compete in one of the 26 conferences deemed to be “mid-major”. The list will be narrowed to 15 players in January, 10 semifinalists in February and five finalists in early March with the winner being named in late March.

The Jackrabbits are receiving votes in the Associated Press preseason poll and will open the season hosting Green Bay November 9 at Frost Arena.

ABOUT BECKY HAMMON

Hammon was a three-time All-American during her career at Colorado State and led the Rams to the Sweet 16 in 1999, the program’s only appearance to date. She was signed by the New York Liberty in 1999 and traded to the San Antonio Stars in 2007, where she played the rest of her career.

Hammon retired in 2014 as a six-time All-Star and a two-time All-WNBA First Team honoree. In 2016 she was named one of the top 20 players in WNBA history. Hammon became the second female coach in NBA history when she began coaching for the San Antonio Spurs in 2014. Additionally, Hammon is the only woman to be a head coach in the NBA Summer League as well as the only woman to be a member of an NBA All-Star coaching staff.

ABOUT HER HOOP STATS

Her Hoop Stats was founded in 2017 to unlock better insight about women’s basketball at all levels. It began as a statistics site focused on providing consistent, reliable, and easy-to-access data about women’s basketball for both mobile and desktop environments. Her Hoop Stats has expanded to become a leading independent voice in the women’s game providing content through a newsletter, podcast, and social media accounts.