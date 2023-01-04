SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SKYFORCE) — Seven players scored in double figures to push the Sioux Falls Skyforce over the Texas Legends 132-130 on Wednesday afternoon from the Sanford Pentagon.

Mychal Mulder (team-high 26 points on 8-11 FGA, 6-9 3PA) hit a finger-roll layup with 1.5 seconds left in the contest to secure the second-straight home victory for the Skyforce (2-2), despite the Legends (2-2) erasing an eight-point deficit in the last 1:12 of the game.

Sioux Falls scored 30-plus points in the opening quarter in back-to-back games, outscoring Texas 30-25 in the period. Mulder hit his second three-pointer of the night at the 8:35 mark to move into second place all-time for three pointers made in Skyforce history (282 total). He trails Henry James by just 36 to claim the record.

They followed it up with the highest scoring quarter of the regular season (35 points on 53.8 percent shooting from the field), as Sioux Falls held a commanding 65-51 lead. Dru Smith (12 points, nine rebounds and a career-high 13 assists) had seven points, eight rebounds, six assists and plus-13 plus-minus to pace Sioux Falls in the half.

Behind 25 points on 9-12 FGA from Taze Moore and Grant Riller (38 points on 14-22 FGA), Texas erupted for 43 points in the third period. DJ Stewart (22 points on 9-16 FGA and three steals) scored 14 points in the quarter to keep a 96-94 lead heading to the final 12 minutes.

With four lead changes and ties, behind a season-high 77.8 percent shooting from the field (14-18 FGA) and 11 assists, the Skyforce was able to hold on and move to 9-2 at home this season.

Stewart secured his third-straight game of 20-plus points in the victory. Jamaree Bouyea (21 points on 9-14 FGA, eight rebounds and seven assists) added his second-straight game of 20-plus points, seven-plus rebounds, and five-plus assists. Jon Elmore chipped in a career-high 21 points on 7-10 FGA (5-8 3PA) and seven assists to lead Sioux Falls off the bench.

It marked the second-straight game the Skyforce has had three-plus players score 20-plus points and 58.8 percent shooting from the field (50 percent from beyond the arc) is a regular season high, as well. The Skyforce embarks on a 10-day, five-game road trip on Friday and Saturday against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (1-3). Tip-off is slated for 7:30 PM CST. The Legends will host the Memphis Hustle (3-0) at 7:30 PM CST on Saturday.