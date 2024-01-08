BURNSVILLE, Minn. (Augustana) — For the second time this season, Augustana wrestler Cade Mueller has been named the NSIC Wrestler of the Week after going 4-0 last weekend. Mueller was instrumental in leading the Vikings to a second place finish at the NWCA National Duals in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The honor is the third of his career.

NSIC Wrestler of the Week

Cade Mueller (174 lbs., Jr., Waconia, Minn. / Waconia HS) – Augustana

– Went a perfect 4-0 on the weekend to help the Vikings finish second at the NWCA National Duals.

– Knocked off No. 3 Garrett Wells of Central Oklahoma in the NWCA Championship Dual.

– Opened the tournament with a pair of tech falls to help secure wins over No. 8 UIndy and No. 18 Northern State.

– Earned a 2-0 decision to help the Vikings defeat No. 3 Lander in his first match.

– Named NSIC Wrestler of the Week for the second time this season (12/11/23).