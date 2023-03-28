ABERDEEN, S.D. (NORTHERN) – The Northern State University softball team dropped their opening NSIC series to MSU Moorhead on Tuesday from the Presentation College Dome. The Wolves fell in a walk-off heartbreaker in the first, leaving six on base, and were unable to overcome an early deficit in game two.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score Game 1: NSU 4, MSUM 5

Final Score Game 2: NSU 4, MSUM 7

Records: NSU 6-16 (0-2 NSIC), MSUM 14-6 (2-0 NSIC)



HOW IT HAPPENED – GAME 1

The Dragons took an early lead, notching one run in the bottom of the first inning, however the Wolves quickly answered back in the second

Elly Smith and Emma Owens gave NSU a 2-1 lead, scoring on a single by Kyra Knudtson and bases loaded walk by Claire Zbylut

Moorhead regained the lead in the third, with two runs and the two teams held each other scoreless through the fourth, fifth, and sixth frames

Tevan Bryant and Zbylut crushed back-to-back homeruns in the top of the seventh, giving Northern a 4-3 lead and just three outs to seal the victory

MSUM however tallied their first NSIC win of the season on a walk-off 2-run homerun by Mack Gallagher to left

Northern recorded their four runs on six hits, without giving up an error

Lexi Chase started for the Wolves and suffered the loss, giving up five earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Ashley Fauske : 2-for-4, stolen base

: 2-for-4, stolen base Claire Zbylut : 1-for-3, 1 run, 2 RBI, homerun, walk

: 1-for-3, 1 run, 2 RBI, homerun, walk Tevan Bryant : 1-for-1, 1 run, 1 RBI, homerun

HOW IT HAPPENED – GAME 2

Northern struck first in game two with a single up the middle by Knudtson, scoring Elly Smith

A rough defensive inning for the Wolves in the bottom of the second, gave MSU Moorhead a 4-1 lead

The Dragons tacked on three more runs in the third and fourth innings, taking a 7-1 lead heading into the top of the fifth

Zbylut kicked off the Wolves rally in the fifth, scoring Lexi Chase on a single down the right field line

Liv Richardson and Zbylut came around to score on Abby Meads first career hit, a liner to right, which brought the Wolves within three

Northern tallied their four runs on ten hits, however, gave up six errors defensively

Meghan Anderson started in the circle for NSU, tossing her fifth loss of the season in 2.0 innings of work

Abby Rux entered in relief and held the Dragons to just one run on four hits with three strikeouts

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Kyra Knudtson : 3-for-4, 1 RBI

: 3-for-4, 1 RBI Claire Zbylut : 2-for-4, 1 run, 1 RBI

: 2-for-4, 1 run, 1 RBI Liv Richardson : 2-for-4, 1 run, 1 RBI, stolen base

UP NEXT

Northern State is set to host Bemidji State and Minnesota Crookston this Saturday and Sunday from Koehler Hall of Fame Field. Game times are slated for 12 p.m. each day. With the colder than normal temperatures and snowy conditions this spring, fans are reminded to stay tuned to nsuwolves.com and the Wolves Athletics social media accounts for all spring schedule changes.