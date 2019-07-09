MSTS brings 360 Sprints to racing fans

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — The Midwest Sprint Touring Series is a traveling 360 sprint car tour that’s helping keep the class alive in the region, and made a pit stop in Hartford over the weekend.

With rising costs and fewer drivers, the future of 360 sprints in the area was in question in 2015, until the Midwest Sprint Touring Series was created.

“The MSTS series saved 360 racing, I think. Especially in the midwest,” 360 Driver Dusty Ballenger said.

Four years later, the tour now features nearly 25 races per year, with anywhere from 15 to 40 drivers competing each week.

“It’s thriving. We’ve got a lot of 360 cars in the area. Obviously, it’s working,” Ballenger said.

With the series traveling across four states, the MSTS carries unique appeal.

“It’s not the same show every week at the same track every week. Traveling around, that brings the fans. It’s kind of a special event when we show up to their track,” Ballenger said.

That travel also keeps things fresh, as drivers aren’t stuck on a single dirt-track.

“They get to experience different tracks, different facilities, and you know, some drivers shine on big tracks, some like the small tracks. We’ve got a good mix of that on the MSTS tour,” MSTS Announcer Shawn Neisteadt said.

The Midwest Sprint Touring Series helped save 360 sprints in the upper midwest and now looks to build toward the future.

“The MSTS tour continues to grow every year. We’ve got a lot of races in Minnesota, a lot of races here in South Dakota. As we look forward to 2020, I see us getting even bigger and better,” Neisteadt said.

The MSTS 360 series travels to Jackson, Minnesota on Friday, before heading to Park Jefferson International Speedway in North Sioux City on Saturday.