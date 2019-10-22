MRI shows Adam Thielen’s hamstring injury isn’t serious

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was another win for Minnesota this weekend, as the Vikings took down the Lions in Detroit Sunday. However, the game ended with a lot of unresolved concern for Adam Thielen.

The wide receiver ended up leaving Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury after catching a touchdown pass.

It’s not likely we’ll see him play against Washington on Thursday, but the good news is that an MRI showed that it isn’t a serious injury.

Hamstring injuries can sometimes be ongoing problems. The best case scenario is that he’s back and ready to rock when the team plays at Kansas City. But you don’t want to rush recovery.

In Thielen’s absence, Bisi Johnson scored his first touchdown in Detroit. He’s fine with stepping up as often as needed.

“It felt really good. You know, that just shows how much confidence the coaches have in me, and how much confidence Kirk (Cousins) obviously has in me,” Johnson said. “I can go out there and make plays all the time. That’s what I’m here for, that’s why I’m here. I’m here to make plays and I’ll do just that.”