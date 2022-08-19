MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The MRI exam on Tyler Mahle’s shoulder showed no damage.

That means the Minnesota Twins right-hander will avoid landing on the injured list. The Twins say Mahle will be listed as day to day with general soreness and fatigue. Their newest starting pitcher was pulled from his last outing in the third inning. His next turn in the rotation is unclear.

Mahle was acquired from Cincinnati at the trade deadline. He went on the injured list last month with the Reds with a strained right shoulder.