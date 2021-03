VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) -- USD Senior Hannah Sjerven announced on Instagram that she will be returning to play for the Coyotes next season.

Sjerven is the third member of USD's senior class to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted players due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable had made their plans known prior to the Summit League Tournament. With Sjerven's return, USD should have its entire starting lineup from this season back for next year.