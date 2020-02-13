Mount Marty and DWU split GPAC doubleheader

BISMARCK, N.D. – The 2020 NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships got underway with four event finals taking place on Wednesday night from the BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center in Bismarck, North Dakota. Sioux Falls leads after day one with 191 team points and holds a 42 point lead over the defending champs of St. Cloud State (149). Two NSIC records were set in the four finals that took place on day one.

The top three finalists in each individual event and top two finalists in each relay event will be recognized as NSIC All-Conference during the meet.