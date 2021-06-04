Mors named Gatorade South Dakota Boys Basketball Player of the Year

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO)– Matthew Mors of Yankton High School is the 2020-21 Gatorade South Dakota Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Mors is the second player from Yankton High School to be awarded this honor.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Mors as South Dakota’s best high school boys basketball player.

Mors is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award to be announced in June and joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound senior forward led the Bucks to a 20-4 record and the Class AA semifinals this past season. The state’s two-time returning Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Mors averaged 24.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game. A five-time All-State selection, he is a three-time Argus Leader Player of the Year.

“Matthew Mors has been a great player in South Dakota for a long time,” said Scott Langerock, head coach at Harrisburg High in a news release. “He continues to develop new ways to impact each game, all while the opponent’s entire game plan is based on stopping him.”

Mors is not only President of Yankton High School’s service club and a member of the Student Council, but he has also volunteered as a youth basketball coach and has donated his time on behalf of food, clothing and school supply donation drives.

He has maintained a 4.03 GPA and has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball on scholarship at the University of Wisconsin this fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.