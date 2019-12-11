Mors enters junior season with extra motivation

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Yankton junior Matthew Mors enters his 5th season of playing varsity basketball. While the state “AA” scoring record is within reach, the Bucks standout has his focus elsewhere.

Yankton’s controversial loss to O’Gorman in last year’s state semifinals has fueled Matthew Mors since March.

“That little thing could just push me to do a little bit more than I would want to. I think it helped me improve my game, and we’ll just have to see if that shows this year on the court,” Yankton Junior Matthew Mors said.

While he doesn’t have much else to prove, Mors does have a chance to climb the South Dakota record books. He currently sits 4th on the “AA” all-time scoring list, and with 6 points will move past Mike Miller into 3rd.

“Obviously it’s a huge honor to be with those guys, and that type of quality players. But it’s something I can’t really focus on, or worry about. I just have to play basketball games, and worry about winning, and doing everything that I can to help my team,” Mors said.

It’s Mors’ approach that has resonated inside the Yankton locker room.

“The reason why the locker room is so good, and his teammates love him so much, is he just wants to win. He cares about his teammates and all the team stuff more than the individual stuff,” Haynes said.

And it’s his leadership that has Yankton’s sights set on redemption.

“We’re working to get back to Friday night because that’s where we lost last year. It’s something that has stuck with us all summer, and he’s preached it early in practice. We just want to get back to Friday night, because once you get there anything can happen,” Mors said.

Mors and company open the season Friday against Spearfish.