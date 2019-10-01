Mors’ commitment to Wisconsin years in the making

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Yankton junior Matthew Mors has committed to play college basketball at Wisconsin.

Matthew Mors’ journey to Madison began in middle school, as he caught the eye of a fellow South Dakotan with ties to Wisconsin.

“Right before my 8th grade season, there’s connections from South Dakota with Joe Krabbenhoft, the assistant coach there, so there’s some people there telling them they need to check me out,” Yankton Junior Matthew Mors said.

Mors’ relationship with the Roosevelt alum and former Badger grew stronger over the next three years, and was a major reason why the Yankton junior chose Wisconsin over Iowa and Creighton.

“In a lot of ways I think we’re alike, especially in our mindset that we have. For him to mentor me, along with some of the other guys, I think it will be a really nice fit,” Mors said.

Before announcing his commitment, Mors took his official visit to Madison this past weekend, where he was joined by fellow recruit and Bellevue, Nebraska native Chucky Hepburn. Shortly after their visit, the two four-star recruits shared a conversation about the impression Wisconsin left on them.

“He snapped me and asked what I thought about Wisconsin. I said I really liked it, and he said the same thing, that he loved it. Then, maybe an hour later, he’s like I’m going to commit to Wisconsin. Then I said, give me a little bit more time, and I’m going to come with you,” Mors said.

With the weight of his commitment now off his shoulders, Mors is looking forward to just getting back to playing basketball.

“Now I can really focus on my final two years of high school. Just live a little bit and have some fun. Hopefully I can help Yankton, and help our team, so we can try to win another state title or two,” Mors said.

With Mors’ commitment, Wisconsin’s 2021 class is currently the top recruiting class in the country according to 247 Sports.