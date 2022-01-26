Morningside sweeps Northwestern in GPAC doubleheader

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KELO) — Morningside and Northwestern clashed in a men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader Wednesday night in Sioux City.

It was a top-15 matchup on the women’s side as the 8th-ranked Mustangs battled the 13th-ranked Red Raiders.

The Mustangs built a 6-point halftime lead, and then outscored Northwestern 43-31 in the second half to pick up the 81-63 victory.

Morningside’s Sophia Peppers led all scorers with 23 points, while teammate Sierra Mitchell added 19 and Chloe Lofstrom chipped in 15.

Northwestern was led by Emilee Danner, who finished with 11 points. Hannah Nerem added 10 for the Red Raiders.

On the men’s side, it was a hard fought battle, but the Mustangs would prevail 83-80 to pick up the doubleheader sweep.

Alex Van Kalsbeek paced the Red Raiders with 22 points, which was a game-high, while Grant DeMeulenaere added 11.

Morningside had four players score in double figures led by Aidan Vanderloo’s 19.