SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Mount Marty) — In a hard-fought match against Morningside (Iowa), Mount Marty’s volleyball team lost. The scores were 25-21, 10-25, 16-25, 12-25 in favor of Morningside.

The Lancers kicked off the match with a strong start, securing the first set with a 25-21 victory. The team’s offense, led by Julia Weber , showed promise with 10 kills and efficient plays. However, Morningside rallied and found their rhythm in the following sets, displaying powerful attacking and solid blocking.

Julia Weber proved to be a key player for Mount Marty, providing a significant contribution to both the offense and defense. Her 10 kills and 15 digs were crucial in the team’s efforts. Setter Ivy Mines displayed her playmaking abilities with 7 assists and played a crucial role in orchestrating the team’s offense.

Julia Weber (Outside Hitter): Julia displayed notable performance with 10 kills and 8 errors in 35 attempts, resulting in a hitting percentage of .057. She also contributed with 15 digs and 20 assists, accumulating a total of 11.5 points.

Gabby Miller (Middle Blocker): Gabby had 4 kills and 6 errors in 14 attempts, resulting in a hitting percentage of -.143. She made 2 digs, contributing a total of 6.0 points.

Ava Wolfe (Middle Blocker): Ava showcased her skills with 5 kills and 3 errors in 15 attempts, resulting in a hitting percentage of .133. She didn’t record any digs, accumulating a total of 5.5 points.

Adisyn Indahl (Outside Hitter): Adisyn contributed 2 kills and 2 errors in 14 attempts, resulting in a hitting percentage of .000. She made 3 digs, contributing a total of 2.0 points.

Jaycee Fisher (Opposite Hitter): Jaycee’s performance included 9 kills and 6 errors in 31 attempts, resulting in a hitting percentage of .097. She also made 3 digs, accumulating a total of 9.0 points.



Up Next



Mount Marty will play Dordt University on Friday September 29th with JV starting at 6:00 PM and Varstiy at 7:30 PM.