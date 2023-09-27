SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Mount Marty) — In a hard-fought match against Morningside (Iowa), Mount Marty’s volleyball team lost. The scores were 25-21, 10-25, 16-25, 12-25 in favor of Morningside.
The Lancers kicked off the match with a strong start, securing the first set with a 25-21 victory. The team’s offense, led by Julia Weber, showed promise with 10 kills and efficient plays. However, Morningside rallied and found their rhythm in the following sets, displaying powerful attacking and solid blocking.
Julia Weber proved to be a key player for Mount Marty, providing a significant contribution to both the offense and defense. Her 10 kills and 15 digs were crucial in the team’s efforts. Setter Ivy Mines displayed her playmaking abilities with 7 assists and played a crucial role in orchestrating the team’s offense.
Julia Weber (Outside Hitter): Julia displayed notable performance with 10 kills and 8 errors in 35 attempts, resulting in a hitting percentage of .057. She also contributed with 15 digs and 20 assists, accumulating a total of 11.5 points.
Gabby Miller (Middle Blocker): Gabby had 4 kills and 6 errors in 14 attempts, resulting in a hitting percentage of -.143. She made 2 digs, contributing a total of 6.0 points.
Ava Wolfe (Middle Blocker): Ava showcased her skills with 5 kills and 3 errors in 15 attempts, resulting in a hitting percentage of .133. She didn’t record any digs, accumulating a total of 5.5 points.
Adisyn Indahl (Outside Hitter): Adisyn contributed 2 kills and 2 errors in 14 attempts, resulting in a hitting percentage of .000. She made 3 digs, contributing a total of 2.0 points.
Jaycee Fisher (Opposite Hitter): Jaycee’s performance included 9 kills and 6 errors in 31 attempts, resulting in a hitting percentage of .097. She also made 3 digs, accumulating a total of 9.0 points.
Up Next
Mount Marty will play Dordt University on Friday September 29th with JV starting at 6:00 PM and Varstiy at 7:30 PM.