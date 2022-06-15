BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley picked up a 5-4 win over Renner on Wednesday, thanks to a walk-off single from Dawson Mork.

Renner struck first with two runs in the third inning. Post 307 got two hits, a walk, a fielder’s choice and an error to plate two runs.

After 2 1/2: @Post307Baseball 2, BV 0 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/RveUbCiz2D — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 15, 2022

Brandon Valley would answer in the home half of the third as a two out error and single led two a pair of runs, to even the contest at two.

After 3: @BVLynxBaseball 2, @Post307Baseball 2 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/LDMufoSLE1 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 15, 2022

Post 307 would grab the lead back in the fifth inning, thanks to another big hit from Trey Heckenlaible.

Renner added another a few batters later as Tristin Van Wassenhove swiped home with two outs.

End of 5: @Post307Baseball 4, @BVLynxBaseball 2 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/BDbwkp1zgu — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 15, 2022

The sixth inning saw both teams come up empty, but Post 131 was ready to roll in the seventh.

A lead-off walk was followed by a double from Matt Brown. Austin Reiter would send a sacrifice fly to right field to bring in a run.

A batter later, it was Tayden Stroh who chopped an RBI single up the middle, tying the game at four.

Nate Meyers would pinch hit and reach first via an error, moving the pinch runner, Cole Frisbie, into scoring position.

Then it was Dawson Mork who flipped a single into centerfield, to score Frisbie and earn the walk-off win over Renner, 5-4.

Post 131 would cruise to a 12-1 win in the second game of the double header, to move to 9-2 on the season.

Brandon Valley has now won nine of their last ten games.