Morikawa delivers great shot in quiet moment to win PGA

Collin Morikawa hits from the fairway on the second hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Collin Morikawa has won the PGA Championship with one of the greatest shots hardly anyone witnessed at a major.

On a wild day at Harding Park with seven players tied for the lead, the Cal-Berkeley graduated chipped in for birdie to take the lead and then hit driver to 7 feet for eagle that clinched it. Morikawa closed with a 64. That’s the lowest final round by a PGA champion in 25 years.

And it made the Californian a major champion at age 23. This was the first major without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

